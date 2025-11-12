US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for international action to cut off weapons to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, blaming the paramilitary for surging bloodshed.

"I think something needs to be done to cut off the weapons and support that the RSF is getting as they continue with their advances," Rubio told reporters on Wednesday as he left a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in Canada.

Foreign ministers of G7 countries have strongly condemned the "ethnically-motivated" attacks by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on unarmed civilians and aid workers in Al Fasher and North Kordofan.

In a joint statement following a two-day meeting in Niagara, Canada, the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — along with the European Union's High Representative — deplored the "devastating impact of this war on civilians, including the famine that has led to the world's largest humanitarian crisis."

"We unequivocally condemn sexual violence. We urged the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to respect human rights, de-escalate, commit to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and ensure rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance," the statement said on Wednesday.

The ministers also expressed their support for "diplomatic efforts underway to restore peace and security" and called on external actors to contribute to those efforts.