The members of the UN Security Council have condemned the assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Al Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur and expressed "grave concern" over escalating violence.

In a statement on Thursday, the members of the Security Council "condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities."

Recalling Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift the siege of Al Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around Al Fasher, the members "strongly" urged the RSF to implement the provisions of this resolution.​​​​​​​

The members also called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable.

Demanding that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, the members called on them to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their premises, and assets.

"The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access in a manner consistent with international law. They called for the protection of civilians and for safe passage for those trying to flee the city," according to the statement.

Lasting ceasefire

They reiterated that the priority is for the parties to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-owned political process.