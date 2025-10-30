A Sudanese medical group has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group of killing 38 civilians in a village in North Kordofan state.
The Sudan Doctors Network said on Thursday that the civilians were summarily executed by RSF forces on Wednesday in Umm Dam Haj Ahmed in central Sudan.
“This barbaric act exemplifies the RSF’s policy of targeted killings based on identity, which is prevalent throughout Sudan,” the network added in a statement.
It said this “heinous crime” was the latest in “the ethnic cleansing and genocide campaign being waged by the RSF against innocent civilians in North Kordofan and Darfur” amid “shameful international silence and complicity”.
The network appealed to the international community and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to stop the RSF crimes and bring the rebel group’s leaders to justice.
There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the accusation.
The militia group claimed control over the town on Monday, one day after capturing Al Fasher, a key city in the Darfur region that had been under siege since May 2024.
Several local and international groups reported mass killings, systematic ethnic cleansing, and torture of civilians by the group in the city.
WHO condemns killings
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the reported killings of patients and civilians amid escalating violence in Al Fasher, urging an immediate end to hostilities.
“We call for an immediate end to hostilities; for the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and health care; and safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver life-saving aid,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Wednesday in a post on X.
On Wednesday, the RSF denied reports about executing over 400 patients and healthcare workers inside a hospital in Al Fasher.
Scale of the bloodbath
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 1,850 Sudanese fled their homes on Monday from North Kordofan, including 1,000 from the Umm Dam Haj Ahmed area due to worsening insecurity.
Over 1,200 health workers and patients were killed and 416 injured in 185 verified RSF attacks since the start of the war in Sudan in 2023, according to the WHO.
Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.
The conflict has killed about 20,000 people and displaced over 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.