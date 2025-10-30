Republican and Democratic US senators called for a strong response from President Donald Trump's administration after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized new territory in Sudan, reportedly attacking civilians.

Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for the US to officially designate the RSF as a foreign terrorist organisation.

"The horrors in Darfur's El-Fasher were no accident — they were the RSF's plan all along. The RSF has waged terror and committed unspeakable atrocities, genocide among them, against the Sudanese people," he said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the committee's top Democrat, said she most likely would back such a response from Washington.

Asked whether she would back an FTO designation, Shaheen told reporters, "Probably," but added that she would like to take a longer look at the issue.

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and plunging several areas into famine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and about 13 million displaced.