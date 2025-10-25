Sudan has urged the international community and regional and human rights organisations to condemn “crimes” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians and to take urgent action to stop them.
“The Government of Sudan strongly condemns the systematic crimes and grave violations continuously committed by the rebel Rapid Support militia against innocent, unarmed citizens, and its deliberate destruction of state institutions, in blatant and ongoing violation of human rights and all international values and norms,” the Sovereignty Council said in a statement on Saturday.
It said the government “calls on the international community and regional and human rights organisations to denounce these brutal practices and to take urgent action to stop the crimes of this militia and hold its perpetrators accountable, in order to protect civilians and uphold human rights”.
“Targeting civilians and vital facilities represents a dangerous escalation and a blatant assault that threatens the safety and security of citizens, constitutes a war crime, and violates all international and humanitarian laws and conventions,” it added.
As of 2000 GMT, the Rapid Support Forces had not issued a comment on the statement.
Earlier Saturday, the Sudanese army announced that it repelled a large-scale attack launched by the RSF on Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, from five directions, in one of the fiercest battles the city has witnessed in months.
In recent weeks, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified across the Kordofan and Darfur regions.
The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April 2023, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.
Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.