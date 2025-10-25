AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan appeals for global condemnation of RSF's 'systematic crimes' against civilians
Fighting between Sudanese army, RSF militia intensify across Kordofan, Darfur regions in recent weeks.
Sudan appeals for global condemnation of RSF's 'systematic crimes' against civilians
A displaced Sudanese man reunites with his family after fleeing Al Fasher city, September 6, 2025. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

Sudan has urged the international community and regional and human rights organisations to condemn “crimes” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians and to take urgent action to stop them.

“The Government of Sudan strongly condemns the systematic crimes and grave violations continuously committed by the rebel Rapid Support militia against innocent, unarmed citizens, and its deliberate destruction of state institutions, in blatant and ongoing violation of human rights and all international values and norms,” the Sovereignty Council said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the government “calls on the international community and regional and human rights organisations to denounce these brutal practices and to take urgent action to stop the crimes of this militia and hold its perpetrators accountable, in order to protect civilians and uphold human rights”.

RelatedTRT World - 5 civilians killed in drone strike by Sudan’s RSF in Al Fasher

“Targeting civilians and vital facilities represents a dangerous escalation and a blatant assault that threatens the safety and security of citizens, constitutes a war crime, and violates all international and humanitarian laws and conventions,” it added.

As of 2000 GMT, the Rapid Support Forces had not issued a comment on the statement.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier Saturday, the Sudanese army announced that it repelled a large-scale attack launched by the RSF on Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, from five directions, in one of the fiercest battles the city has witnessed in months.

In recent weeks, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified across the Kordofan and Darfur regions.

The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April 2023, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders