Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has acknowledged "violations" by its forces in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, claiming that investigation committees have been formed and deployed to the city.
"I see that excesses happened in Al Fasher, and I hereby announce the formation of investigative committees. These committees have already reached Al Fasher," RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said in a prerecorded video on Telegram on Wednesday.
Sudanese authorities and international organisations have accused the RSF of committing "massacres and humanitarian violations" in Al Fasher, including "summary executions," arbitrary arrests, and displacement of civilians during its assault on the city since Sunday, which it had besieged for over a year.
Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan confirmed that army forces had withdrawn from the city to spare it further "destruction and systematic killing" by the RSF.
Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission said on Wednesday that the RSF had killed over 2,000 people during its assault on the city. The Sudan Doctors Network also accused the RSF of executing all patients in Al Fasher hospitals.
Claims of investigation
In his video, Dagalo claimed that "legal investigation committees will immediately investigate and hold accountable any soldier or officer who violated human rights, and the results of the investigations will be announced immediately."
He also claimed that civilians would be allowed full movement in the city and that any detained civilians would be released immediately.
Dagalo urged residents to return to Al Fasher despite "current obstacles from mines and war violations."
"Citizens can return to their homes, especially those who own homes in Al Fasher," he said.
"We regret the disaster that befell you, but we had no choice; the war was imposed on us. The decision is for all forces to be outside Al Fasher after securing the city and removing obstacles," Dagalo added.
There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese government on his comments, which follow strong condemnations by Arab, Islamic, and international organisations over the RSF violations in Al Fasher.
Mass displacement
The civilian-led emergency rooms in the Tawila area of North Darfur called on Wednesday for urgent support to help save the lives of displaced people arriving from Al Fasher amid extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.
"We urgently appeal to international, regional, and national organisations, as well as charitable donors, to provide immediate assistance to Tawila emergency rooms to help save lives and alleviate suffering," they said in a statement.
"Tawila is experiencing an increasing influx of displaced persons arriving continuously from Al Fasher. The new arrivals face extremely harsh humanitarian conditions, including severe shortages of food and water, cases of malnutrition, and critical health conditions among the sick and injured," the statement added.
The RSF continues to deny the allegations, claiming they are "clearing Al Fasher of the last pockets" of rival forces.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday that 7,455 people fled Al Fasher in a single day due to RSF attacks, bringing the total number of displaced over three days to 33,485.
Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced over 15 million.