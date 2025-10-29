An analysis revealed in a recent report has shown that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher amid rising violence in the region.

The report published by the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health provided satellite imagery of the atrocities committed by the RSF following their capture of the violence-hit region.

"The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) finds evidence consistent with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducting mass killings after capturing El-Fasher, North Darfur," the report said.

In its report, HRL relied on three key findings: the imagery of the dead bodies, people visibly fleeing the area, and RSF control of all SAF military installations.

"Yale HRL has observed RSF vehicles deployed in tactical formations consistent with house-to-house clearance operations in Daraja Oula neighbourhood; civilians were confirmed to be seeking refuge in Daraja Oula as recently as last week," the report said. "These activities include the blocking of side streets with vehicles and the presence of gun-mounted vehicles."

"Imagery analysis shows objects consistent with the size of human bodies on the ground near RSF vehicles, including at least five instances of reddish earth discolouration."

Yale's HRL also said that there are credible reports of mass killings by the RSF across social media and open sources.

Related TRT World - Global calls mount to protect civilians in Sudan's Al Fasher amid RSF rampage

People fleeing region

Additionally, HRL said groups of people can be seen visibly leaving the city, which is totally under RSF's control.

"Large groups of objects consistent with people are visible south of El-Fasher on the B26 road to RSF-controlled Zamzam, formerly one of the largest Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Sudan. This area is totally under RSF control and has been used as a base of operations for RSF," the report added.