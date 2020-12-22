As Turkey faces a dramatic rise in Covid-19 infections during the pandemic’s second wave, healthcare workers welcome restrictions and look forward to a vaccination program to reduce the coronavirus infections in the country.

“We have seen the virus cases increase almost six-fold compared to the first wave in April,” Dr Ilhan Cetin, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Sivas Cumhuriyet University told TRT World. “The restrictions undertaken by health authorities have helped reduce the number of cases.”

“Along with personal precautions...and societal awareness, I believe that vaccination is of utmost importance when it comes to gaining immunity as a society,” added Dr Emin Akkoyunlu, a pulmonologist at Medipol University Hospital in Istanbul.

Turkey on Monday reported 19,103 more coronavirus infections and 254 new fatalities, the highest daily death count so far, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data. The number of daily patients has dropped by over 50 percent since Turkey’s peak numbers last month.

Turkey is also due to roll out the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac.

“Getting a large number of vaccines does not mean everyone will be vaccinated in one go, it’s not possible, technically speaking,” Akkoyunlu explained to TRT World. “Therefore the authorities will undertake a vaccination program, starting with healthcare workers, then those with chronic illness, and at-risk groups, and finally everyone else.

He said his hospital was expecting the vaccines to arrive in the next few weeks.

Cetin added that he and other healthcare professionals were currently working to assuage some public doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines in light of fake news, conspiracy theories, and news of new strains of the virus identified in Europe and some other countries.

Prefab hospitals weather surge in pandemic cases

Two prefabricated infirmaries in Istanbul, constructed in less than 45 days and opened in the early days of the outbreak are dealing with some of the country’s most serious cases and are offering state-of-the-art intensive care facilities dedicated to Covid-19 patients.