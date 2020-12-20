Fast News

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on UK travel because the new Covid-19 strain is spreading far more quickly.

In this file photo, a passenger exits from flight-side, arriving at Gatwick Airport, south of London, on July 26, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski / AP)

A growing list of European Union nations have moved to ban flights from the UK and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from spreading to the continent.

The development came hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Johnson immediately put those regions into a strict new Tier 4 restriction level, upending Christmas plans for millions.

READ MORE: UK: New Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly

France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, the prime minister's office announced.

The French statement said that would buy authorities time to find a "common doctrine" on how to deal with the threat. It specified that "flows of people or transport to the UK are not affected."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he was issuing a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight out of precaution.

Belgium also halted train links to Britain, including the Eurostar.

"There are a great many questions about this new mutation," he said, adding he hoped to have more clarity by Tuesday.

A third of England's population entered a Christmas lockdown and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of virus was "out of control".

READ MORE: Germany may ban UK, South Africa flights over new strain

Christmas lockdown across Europe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the day before that millions of Britons would have to cancel their Christmas plans and stay home because the new strain was spreading far more quickly.

Speaking on Sky News, Hancock said the situation was "deadly serious."

"It's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out," he said.

It seems that scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September.

Susan Hopkins of Public Health England told Sky News that the agency notified the government on Friday when modelling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain.

She confirmed a figure given by Johnson that the new virus strain could be 70 percent more transmissible.

Last week, Europe has become the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil.

Countries are shutting down their economies again in a bid to rein in the virus.

The Netherlands is under a five-week lockdown until mid-January with schools and all non-essential shops closed to slow a surge in the virus.

Italy also announced a new regime of restrictions until January 6 that included limits on people leaving their homes more than once a day, closing non-essential shops, bars and restaurants and curbs on regional travel.

Turkey and Iran also temporarily suspended flights from Britain.

READ MORE: UK business groups infuriated with new Covid-19 restrictions

Source: TRTWorld and agencies