WORLD
2 min read
US Senate minority leader blasts Trump for freeing Honduran ex-president jailed for drug trafficking
'Pardoning one of the world's biggest drug traffickers is egregious, shameful and dangerous, even for Donald Trump,' says Chuck Schumer.
US Senate minority leader blasts Trump for freeing Honduran ex-president jailed for drug trafficking
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC, US, on November 19 2025. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his pardoning of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

"I want to begin with a truly disgusting and alarming piece of news the American people got this morning.

"This morning, the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, was released from prison after Donald Trump gave him a pardon," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Hernandez, who served as president from 2014 to 2022, was sentenced in June 2024 to 45 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking.

RECOMMENDED

"We all know Trump does a lot of hypocritical things — almost every day there is hypocrisy oozing from the White House — but pardoning one of the world's biggest drug traffickers is egregious, shameful and dangerous, even for Donald Trump. It would be bad enough on its own for Donald Trump to pardon this horrible drug trafficker," Schumer said.

He added that Trump pardoned a person who was convicted of "helping move 400 tonnes of cocaine" to the US, while the president "blows up alleged drug boats to prevent drugs from getting to America."

“You can’t have it both ways, Mr. President: You can’t talk a big game about hunting down drug traffickers and getting drugs off our streets and then turn around and free a dangerous, convicted drug lord,” Schumer said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump claims jailed Honduras ex-leader Hernandez was victim of Biden-era 'setup'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow