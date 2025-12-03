US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his pardoning of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

"I want to begin with a truly disgusting and alarming piece of news the American people got this morning.

"This morning, the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, was released from prison after Donald Trump gave him a pardon," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Hernandez, who served as president from 2014 to 2022, was sentenced in June 2024 to 45 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking.