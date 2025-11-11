French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France and Palestine will establish a joint committee to work on legal, constitutional and institutional matters to strengthen the state of Palestine.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, Macron said France “will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel proceeds with any “partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”

Abbas said he agreed "to the swift establishment of the constitutional committee".

Macron also warned Israel that any form of West Bank annexation would cross a “red line."

“Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the occupied West Bank and violating international law,” he said, adding that France remains committed to a two-state solution.

‘Unhindered delivery’ of aid