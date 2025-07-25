Washington has expressed outrage over French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

“The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X late Thursday.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” he added, referring to an October 7, 2023 cross-border raid by the Palestinian resistance group.

Macron on Thursday declared his intent to recognise Palestine during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York, saying in a public letter addressed to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: “I have the honour of confirming that, in light of your commitments, France will fully recognise Palestine as a State when I go to the United Nations General Assembly in September.”

“In doing so, France will make a decisive contribution to peace in the Middle East and will mobilise all its international partners that wish to take part,” he added.

First G7 member to recognise Palestine