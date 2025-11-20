Just over a week into an immunisation campaign in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) has vaccinated over 10,000 children, the head of the UN agency has announced.

"WHO and partners have vaccinated more than 10,000 children aged under three in Gaza in the first 8 days of an immunisation vaccination campaign launched on 9 November, and that has been extended until this Saturday," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Wednesday.

He noted that the campaign aims to reach more than 40,000 children, protecting them from measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, polio, rotavirus, and pneumonia.

Tedros added that phase two and three of the campaign are planned for next month and then January 2026.