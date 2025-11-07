Dozens of ministers and several heads of state and government, including those of Spain, Germany, and Namibia, are meeting in Belem, Brazil for a second day of meetings on Friday just before the United Nations' annual two-week conference, COP30, which starts on Monday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres and a series of national leaders said on Thursday that the world will fail to keep global warming below 1.5C, the Paris Agreement's primary target set a decade ago, but said they have not yet given up on its fallback goal of 2C.

The absence of leaders from the world's biggest polluters, including the United States, where President Donald Trump has dismissed climate science as a "con job," cast a shadow over talks, but also catalysed calls for greater mobilisation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's call in his opening address for a "roadmap" to halt deforestation, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and mobilise the financial resources needed to achieve those goals was met with applause.

The coalition backing Lula's call includes numerous small island states whose very survival is threatened by stronger cyclones and rising sea levels.

Here is what leaders from several low and middle-income countries said in the lead-up to the conference.

Syria calls for investment in renewable energy

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa called for international investment in renewable energy and sustainable urban development in Syria, emphasising his country’s commitment to reconstruction aligned with global climate goals.

Speaking at the COP30 leaders’ summit, Sharaa said Syria has faced “complex environmental challenges in recent years, whose effects have accumulated on both people and resources,” worsened by conflict and large-scale displacement that placed “additional pressure on already strained resources.”

He noted that Syria suffered its worst drought in more than six decades this year, describing it as proof of the “peak” of climate crisis impacts on the country.