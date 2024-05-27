Extremely vulnerable to climate crisis, not rich enough to stop it on their own, and not poor enough to depend on aid and development financing: the world's small island countries are bracing for both fiscal and climate shocks.

Both will be high on the agenda this week as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), as they're formally known, meet Monday at their fourth UN Conference, in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Caught between rising debts and rising oceans, from the Caribbean to Africa to the Pacific, many SIDS share characteristics that make them especially vulnerable to external shocks: small landmasses home to scattered and isolated populations, with import dependent, non-diversified economies.

And climate crisis — with its brutal droughts, powerful hurricanes and rising seas — is threatening to erase some of them from the map altogether.

"The next ten years are critical for SIDS," reads the draft document set to be adopted at the UN conference, which will bring together countries ranging from Asian economic heavyweight Singapore to Cape Verde in Africa to the Bahamas.

"The harsh truth is for these countries, climate crisis is already a reality," Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Program (UNDP), said. "Because of their smallness as economies... one extreme weather event can literally throw a country back 5-10 years in its development."

"One hurricane, one typhoon that crosses — by sheer lottery of bad luck — the terrain of a small island developing state can wipe out a third or more of the entire infrastructure of a country."

But most small island states are classified as middle-income countries or higher — meaning that they're unable to access international aid and preferential financing available to the world's poorest countries.

Additionally, many already are also facing strained debt loads. As a whole, the UN estimates SIDS will spend 15.9 percent of government revenues in 2024 on interest alone.

"They are being trapped in a no man's land where financing from the international community that is often a kind of safety net is simply not available to them," Steiner said.

According to the UNDP, some $4.7-7.3 billion in financing is needed per year just for climate adaptation measures in SIDS countries.