The European Union will soon align with a recent United Nations Security Council decision to remove Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list, the European Commission said on Friday.
Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters during a daily press briefing in Brussels that the bloc “takes note” of the UN resolution and will follow suit.
“As with any measure by the UN Security Council, this decision is going to be transposed at the EU level shortly,” El Anouni said.
EU stresses support for Syrian-led transition
El Anouni recalled that the EU had already lifted all economic sanctions on Syria on May 27, a move he said demonstrated the bloc’s support for an inclusive political transition and post-war recovery.
“This decision of ours last May to lift EU sanctions is proof of our efforts to support an inclusive political transition in Syria as well as its swift social and economic recovery, reconstruction, and stabilisation,” he said.
He added that while sectoral restrictions were lifted, security-based measures, including arms-related sanctions, remain in place.
El Anouni emphasised that the EU “remains committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians.”
On Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution removing al Sharaa and Khattab from its sanctions list. The measure passed with 14 votes in favour and one abstention, from China.