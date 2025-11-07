TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye welcomes removal of Syrian president, interior minister from UN sanctions list
Ankara will continue to support the full lifting of sanctions and facilitate Syria’s reintegration into the international community, says Foreign Ministry spokesman.
Türkiye welcomes removal of Syrian president, interior minister from UN sanctions list
The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China. (Photo: Reuters Archive)
November 7, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to delist Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list.

“We welcome the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2799 (2025), which removes Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the relevant sanctions list,” Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday.

“We will continue to support this and similar steps aimed at remedying the negative legacy of the previous period on the current Syrian administration and its people, in this context, fully lifting sanctions, facilitating Syria's integration into the international community, and ensuring sustainable stability and development in the country," he added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.

RECOMMENDED

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.

Ahmed al Sharaa, who led the anti-regime forces that ousted Bashar al Assad on December 8 2024, was declared president for a transitional period in late January. He has pledged to rebuild the country and restore stability.

RelatedTRT World - UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Syria's president and interior minister

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida