AMERICAS
2 min read
Mexico will build Latin America's most powerful supercomputer: Sheinbaum
Mexico says it will invest $326.6 million in a public supercomputer set to tackle climate, agriculture, water and energy challenges, surpassing the region’s current top system.
Mexico will build Latin America's most powerful supercomputer: Sheinbaum
A global race is underway to build ever-faster supercomputers to work in conjunction with AI systems. / AP
November 26, 2025

The Mexican government will build a supercomputer with a processing capacity seven times greater than the current most powerful computer in Latin America, officials responsible for the project said Wednesday.

Named Coatlicue, after a goddess in Aztec mythology representing the source of power and life, the computer will have a processing capacity of 314 petaflops.

"We want it to be a public supercomputer, a supercomputer for the people," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.

A global race is underway to build ever-faster supercomputers to work in conjunction with AI systems.

The United States currently leads the field but Europe and Japan also have models in the top 10, according to an industry ranking of high-performance computing.

A petaflop equals 1,000 trillion calculations per second, a number expressed as 10 to the power of 15.

Pegaso, a privately-owned Brazilian computer, is currently rated the most powerful in Latin America with 42 petaflops.

RelatedTRT World - Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
RECOMMENDED

Public use, research and national priorities

Construction of Coatlicue will begin in January and last 24 months for a total cost of six billion pesos ($326.6 million), Jose Merino, director of Mexico's Digital Transformation Agency, said.

He added that the main uses of the supercomputer will be solving public issues requiring high computing capacity, such as climate prediction, crop planting and harvesting planning, and water, oil, and energy projects.

It will also be used in scientific research and support for entrepreneurial projects, among other purposes, he added.

Mexico's model will be no match for the world's most powerful computers, dubbed exascale computers, led by El Capitan.

Operated by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the United States, El Capitan has a processing capacity of 1.809 exaflops or quintillions (10 to the power of 18) of calculations per second.

Europe recently unveiled a rival, Jupiter, housed in western Germany, also able to perform at least one quintillion calculations per second, which is equivalent to about a million smartphones.

RelatedTRT World - Germany launches Europe's fastest supercomputer to rival US and China in AI
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance