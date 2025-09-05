Europe's fastest supercomputer, Jupiter, is set to be inaugurated on Friday in Germany, with its operators hoping it can help the continent in everything from climate research to catching up in the artificial intelligence race.

Here is all you need to know about the system, which boasts the power of around one million smartphones.

What is the Jupiter supercomputer?

Based at Julich Supercomputing Centre in western Germany, it is Europe's first "exascale" supercomputer – meaning it will be able to perform at least one quintillion (or one billion billion) calculations per second.

The United States already has three such computers, all operated by the Department of Energy.

Jupiter is housed in a centre covering some 3,600 metres (38,000 square feet) – about half the size of a football pitch – containing racks of processors and packed with about 24,000 Nvidia chips, which are favoured by the AI industry.

Half the 500 million euros (£427 million) to develop and run the system over the next few years comes from the European Union and the rest from Germany.

Its vast computing power can be accessed by researchers across numerous fields as well as companies for purposes such as training AI models.

"Jupiter is a leap forward in the performance of computing in Europe," Thomas Lippert, head of the Julich centre, told AFP, adding that it was 20 times more powerful than any other computer in Germany.

How can it help Europe in the AI race?

Lippert said Jupiter is the first supercomputer that could be considered internationally competitive for training AI models in Europe, which has lagged behind the US and China in the sector.

According to a Stanford University report released earlier this year, US-based institutions produced 40 "notable" AI models – meaning those regarded as particularly influential – in 2024, compared with 15 for China and just three for Europe.

"It is the biggest artificial intelligence machine in Europe," Emmanuel Le Roux, head of advanced computing at Eviden, a subsidiary of French tech giant Atos, told AFP.

A consortium consisting of Eviden and the German group ParTec built Jupiter.

Jose Maria Cela, senior researcher at the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, said the new system was "very significant" for efforts to train AI models in Europe.