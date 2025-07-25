President Donald Trump has announced a broad plan to secure America’s “global dominance” in artificial intelligence, aiming to preserve the country’s edge over China in this fast-developing sector.

The proposal includes loosening environmental rules to accelerate AI supercomputer projects and boost sales of US-made technology both domestically and overseas.

The 28-page policy framework titled “ Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan ,” outlines more than 90 policy actions for the fast-developing technology that administration officials say can be implemented over the next year.

"We believe we're in an AI race, and we want the United States to win that race," said David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, during a press briefing.

The government pledges to boost US innovation while stripping away what it calls " bureaucratic red tape " and "ideological bias".

“America must once again be a country where innovators are rewarded with a green light, not strangled with red tape,” Trump said at an unveiling event that was co-hosted by the bipartisan Hill and Valley Forum and the ‘All-In’ podcast, a business and technology show hosted by four tech investors and David Sacks.

Cutting regulations

The new blueprint calls for the export of US AI software and hardware abroad as well as a crackdown on state laws deemed too restrictive to let it flourish, a marked departure from predecessor Joe Biden's " high fence " approach that limited global access to coveted AI chips.

"We also have to have a single federal standard, not 50 different states regulating this industry in the future," Trump said .

To push the agenda forward, the plan instructs the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to gather input on federal rules seen as obstacles to AI innovation and uptake.

It also tasks the Office of Management and Budget with identifying and repealing regulations that are said to delay AI development or rollout. Under the new policy, federal agencies will withhold AI-related discretionary funding from states that enforce " burdensome AI regulations ."

The Federal Communication Commission is told to examine which state-level AI rules may interfere with its authority, while the Federal Trade Commission is ordered to reassess Biden-era investigations to ensure they do not rely on legal interpretations that place unnecessary restrictions on AI innovation.

The document further states that federal contracts will be awarded only to developers of large language models that are “ objective and free from top-down ideological bias .”

Senior White House officials confirmed that the General Services Administration will revise contracting language to reflect this standard, prioritising AI systems focused on “truth seeking” over those regarded as socially programmed.

“We're updating federal procurement guidelines allowing the government to only contract with LLM developers who ensure that their systems allow free speech and expression to flourish,” said Michael Kratsios, OSTP director, during a press briefing, highlighting diversity, equity and inclusion mandates in large language models as a primary concern.

Competition with China

President Donald Trump marked the plan's release with a speech where he laid out the stakes of the technological arms race with China, calling it a fight that will define the 21st century.