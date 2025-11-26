AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria declares nationwide emergency as mass kidnappings surge
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu orders police to recruit 20,000 new officers to tackle insecurity.
The dormitories where gunmen kidnapped school children is seen in Kebbi, Nigeria, on November 17, 2025. / AP
November 26, 2025

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency following a series of killings and kidnappings in the country.

The president, in a statement issued from the State House on Wednesday and shared on X, also directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers to tackle the insecurity, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He had given instructions for the recruitment of 30,000 police officers on Sunday.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots," he said.

“The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

He also directed Nigeria's secret police, known as the Department of State Services, to deploy trained forest guards to flush out terrorists in the woodlands.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation,” Tinubu said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - UN urges urgent action as Nigeria's mass abductions surpass 400

Call for tightened security measures

The president called on the National Assembly to review laws to allow states to establish state police where necessary and urged local authorities and religious institutions to improve security measures.

He called on Nigerians not to succumb to fear, stressing that the government remains committed to safeguarding citizens, ensuring national unity, and supporting security forces in restoring peace.

“Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win,” he said.

Last week, more than 300 schoolchildren were kidnapped from a Catholic school in the country’s north-central Niger State.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened Nigeria with possible military action for the alleged killing of Christians. Abuja has pushed back on these claims, describing them as a misrepresentation of reality.

RelatedTRT World - 50 of over 300 kidnapped students in Nigeria Catholic school escape
SOURCE:AFP
