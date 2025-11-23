AFRICA
50 of over 300 kidnapped students in Nigeria Catholic school escape
The students escaped between Friday and Saturday and reunited with their families, CAN chairman Bulus Yohanna says.
Around 253 children, including 12 staff members, are still with the kidnappers, added Yohanna. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

50 of the more than 300 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school last week have escaped, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said.

The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have since been reunited with their parents, CAN chairman Bulus Yohanna said in a statement on Sunday.

Around 253 children, including 12 staff members, are still with the kidnappers, added Yohanna, a Catholic Bishop who is also the proprietor of the school.

Gunmen kidnapped students and teachers from St. Mary's school in the northwest of the country on Friday, the latest in a spate of school attacks this week that has forced the government to shut 47 colleges.

Pope Leo asked on Sunday for the immediate release of children and staff abducted, one of the worst mass kidnappings ever recorded there.

"I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages," Pope Leo said at the end of a mass in St Peter's Square in Rome.

The mass abduction follows claims by US President Donald Trump that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria. The Nigerian government has dismissed the claim as a misrepresentation of reality, saying terrorists attack Muslims and Christians alike.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
