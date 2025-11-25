The UN human rights office has sounded the alarm over a sharp rise in mass abductions in north-central Nigeria, as at least 402 people, mostly school children, have been abducted since November 17.

"We are shocked at the recent surge in mass abductions in north-central Nigeria," spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

“We urge the Nigerian authorities, at all levels, to take all lawful measures to ensure such vile attacks are halted and to hold those responsible to account."

Al Kheetan said: "At least 402 people, most of them schoolchildren, have been abducted in the states of Niger, Kebbi, Kuara and Borno since the 17th of November," adding that "only 88 of them have reportedly been freed or have escaped from their captors."

"We call on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the safe return of all those still in captivity to their families, and to prevent further abductions," he said.

Authorities, he added, "must also hold prompt, impartial, and effective investigations into abductions and bring those responsible to justice."

The briefing also featured a stark warning from the World Food Programme (WFP) about the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Nigeria.

"Nearly 35 million people could face food insecurity in the next six months. That would be the highest number recorded in the country and the highest on the continent," said Chi Lael, the WFP communications officer in Nigeria.