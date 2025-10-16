The recent Egypt Peace Summit has injected fresh momentum into the Gaza ceasefire, with global leaders throwing their weight behind the Trump-backed roadmap to end the protracted Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Under Trump’s 20-point plan , the US will develop a security framework with its Arab, Muslim and other international partners to deploy “a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)” in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

This international force, described as “the long-term internal security solution”, will not only provide security to Gaza residents but also train a “vetted Palestinian police force”, which will be part of the enclave’s security apparatus in the future.

While the plan mentions Jordan and Egypt as the US’s consultative partners to form this force due to their “extensive experience in this field”, experts believe that Muslim states like Türkiye and Arab countries like Qatar could play more critical roles for the ISF’s success than others.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar have signed a peace document with Trump, pledging their support to the US president’s 20-point plan to end the conflict, and also standing up as guarantors of the current ceasefire, which has largely held since Hamas released all living Israeli captives this week.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration and said that it was much more than signing just “a ceasefire”.

Experts believe that the backing of Muslim and Arab countries will be crucial to the success of the plan.

“The presence of countries (like Türkiye and Qatar), which are trusted by all parties involved, will play an important role in ensuring the continuity of the ceasefire and deterrence against any (possible) armed conflict,” says Ozgur Korpe, a retired Turkish colonel and a visiting lecturer at the National Defence University.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar have all hosted Hamas leaders and have also mediated between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group for securing a ceasefire to end Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza that killed nearly 70,000 people since October 7, 2023.

‘Great achievement’

Mahjoob Zweiri, a non-resident senior fellow at the Doha-based Middle East Council on Global Affairs, also feels that having Muslim and Arab countries on board for Trump’s peace plan and their push for an ultimate solution in Gaza is “a great achievement”.

But he also points to the complexity of the issue and its implications for the future of the international order.

It’s crucial for both the Trump administration and the proposed international force to secure Gaza’s internationally recognised borders from Israeli forces and allow humanitarian aid to flow to the Palestinian enclave consistently, he tells TRT World.

International organisations like the UN have insisted that the flow of adequate aid to the devastated enclave was the most pressing need for millions of Palestinians returning to their homes.

The threat of Tel Aviv resuming its genocidal war also hangs over Gaza, with Israeli defence minister vowing to resume the war under the pretext of Hamas failing to respect the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In this context, the guarantees by the Muslim and Arab nations become crucial.

Alon Liel, a former director general in the Israeli foreign ministry, says that their participation in the peace plan has massive importance, highlighting the critical role played by the three nations in the prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.