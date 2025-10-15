WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Sharm el-Sheikh declaration on Gaza
Erdogan, Trump, Sisi and Al Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.
Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Sharm el-Sheikh declaration on Gaza
Türkiye will fully back Sharm el-Sheikh declaration. / AA
October 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit declaration of intent on Gaza signed this week.

Speaking at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, “We will fully support the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration through the end, and I believe the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will adopt a similar position.”

The remarks follow the summit on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Erdogan, to sign a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended the war.

Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed the importance of international efforts to help the Palestinians.

RECOMMENDED

“Every effort to ease the burden of the oppressed people of Gaza is valuable to us. It is neither anyone’s place nor right to belittle this by simply saying, ‘they signed a ceasefire,’” he said.

The release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in Gaza on Monday.

Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering regional stability, saying: “The Turkish people have successfully passed the test of brotherhood and neighbourliness. Our relations with Syria are strengthening. As stability takes root in Syria, everything will improve significantly.”

RelatedTRT World - World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit

Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout