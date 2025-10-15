WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli defence minister threatens to resume Gaza genocide, orders ‘plan to crush’ Hamas
Defence Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered the military to prepare a "plan to crush" Hamas if the group does not comply with the ceasefire agreement, as both sides exchange statements over the deal.
Israeli defence minister threatens to resume Gaza genocide, orders ‘plan to crush’ Hamas
Israel’s defence minister warns the army will resume genocide if "Hamas refuses to comply." / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Israel’s defence minister has threatened to resume the genocide if Hamas fails to respect the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying he has instructed the military to prepare a "plan to crush" the Palestinian resistance group.

"If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will resume fighting and act to achieve a total defeat of Hamas, to change the reality in Gaza and achieve all the objectives of the war," a statement from Israel Katz’s office said on Wednesday.

Katz also said Israel would work alongside a US-led international force to destroy tunnels in Gaza, describing their elimination as a key military goal.

The statement came after Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it had handed over the remains of two more Israeli captives who were killed in Israeli air strikes during the carnage.

The group said the remaining bodies would require "major efforts and specialised equipment" to recover, adding that its members were working "to close this file completely."

RelatedTRT World - Israel hands over remains of 45 more Palestinians to Gaza authorities via ICRC

‘At a moment’s notice’

RECOMMENDED

The exchange of statements came as both sides sought to maintain the fragile ceasefire that took effect under a deal brokered by the United States, Qatar, Türkiye and Egypt.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump also warned that Israel could resume the carnage in Gaza "at a moment’s notice" if Hamas failed to meet the terms of the agreement.

"Israel could have crushed Hamas during the two-year war if it wanted to," Trump said, adding that his administration was closely monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation.

The ceasefire agreement, reached last week, includes the phased release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

However, Israel continued to kill Palestinians after the ceasefire.

Tensions remain high as mediators continue efforts to secure the next phase of the agreement and prevent a return to the Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout