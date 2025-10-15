Israel has returned the mortal remains of 45 more Palestinians to Gaza authorities, the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry said.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, AFP reported mortuary workers unloading refrigerated trucks parked alongside Red Cross vehicles on Wednesday.

Palestine’s Health Ministry in Gaza said it received the remains of 45 Palestinians from Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of bodies returned since Tuesday to 90.

The transfer was part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect on October 10.

A ministry statement said medical teams continue to handle the bodies in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols to complete examinations, documentation, and handover to their families.

Under the deal pushed by US President Donald Trump and aimed at ending Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Since the remains of 20 other hostages are still in Gaza, it means Israel holds the dead bodies of over 300 Palestinians.