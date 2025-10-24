Talks are continuing over the creation of an international task force to operate in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, noting that discussions remain ongoing and details are still being finalised.
“It is a multi-layered issue, so comprehensive negotiations are underway,” Erdogan told reporters aboard his plane on Friday, returning from visits to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. “We are ready to provide every form of support, and our preparatory work continues.”
His remarks come as Türkiye pushes for international efforts to stabilise Gaza and ensure the fragile ceasefire holds amid ongoing Israeli violations.
“Hamas is adhering to the ceasefire and has clearly expressed its determination to do so,” Erdogan said. “Israel, however, continues to violate it. The international community, especially the United States, must exert greater effort to ensure Israel’s full compliance.”
Erdogan said sufficient diplomatic pressure on Israel was “essential,” adding that sanctions and the suspension of arms sales could help compel it to honour its commitments.
Türkiye’s humanitarian and reconstruction efforts
Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would maintain uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and play a key role in rebuilding the war-torn enclave.
“Gaza will rise again — no one should doubt that,” he said. “We have never stopped sending our aid to Egypt, and we will continue to do so.”
He noted that Türkiye’s 17th Goodness Ship, carrying humanitarian supplies, recently arrived at Egypt’s El-Arish Port. Turkish government agencies and NGOs, he said, are preparing to help reconstruct Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure.
“Our Gazan brothers and sisters need everything because of Israel’s inhumane blockade,” Erdogan said. “It is now time for action, not words.”
Regional coordination for Gaza’s reconstruction
Erdogan said he had discussed Gaza’s recovery with Gulf leaders during his regional tour, adding that Kuwait, Qatar and Oman all showed “strong and sincere determination” to support reconstruction.
“We will rebuild Gaza together,” he said. “This is not something Türkiye, Egypt, or any Gulf country can do alone — it must be a collective effort.”
He praised Qatar’s longstanding support for Palestine, calling Gaza a “test for the Islamic world,” and said Turkish ministers were continuing coordination with regional counterparts.
Türkiye is ready to host peace efforts on Ukraine
Turning to the war in Ukraine, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to host new peace talks between Moscow and Kiev after reports that a US–Russia summit planned in Budapest had stalled.
“This once again shows the importance of Türkiye’s peace vision,” he said.
“We have good relations with both sides and have earned their trust. This gives us an advantage in pursuing peace, and we are determined to use this position for the benefit of humanity.”