Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrapped up a three-day Gulf tour on Thursday that included official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, resulting in the signing of 24 agreements, memoranda, and joint statements.

Erdogan visited the three Gulf states Oct. 21–23 at the invitation of their leaders. Talks throughout the trip focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza.

Kuwait

Erdogan began his tour in Kuwait, where Emir Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah welcomed him with an official ceremony at Bayan Palace.

The two leaders held one-on-one and interdelegation meetings, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Erdogan stressed the importance of preserving the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, reiterating that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace. He called for unity among Muslim nations and reaffirmed Türkiye’s willingness to cooperate with Arab partners to build a better future for Syria.

Following the talks, Erdogan presented the Kuwaiti emir with a Togg, Türkiye’s domestically produced electric car.

Several cooperation agreements were signed, including:

A Maritime Transport Agreement, an MoU on Mutual Recognition of Seafarers’ Certificates, an MoU on Energy Cooperation, and an MoU on Promoting Direct Investments between Türkiye’s Presidency of Investment Office and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

The Kuwaiti emir later hosted an official dinner in Erdogan’s honour.

Qatar

Erdogan next travelled to Doha, where he was greeted with an official ceremony at Hamad International Airport before meeting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan.

Talks focused on bolstering cooperation in defence, trade, energy, and investment, as well as developments in Palestine. Erdogan described Türkiye–Qatar relations as “excellent,” saying the two nations’ strategic partnership plays an important role in regional stability.