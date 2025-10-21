TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan arrives in Qatar for summit with Al Thani
The Turkish leader will meet the Qatari emir and attend the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting.
Erdogan arrives in Qatar for summit with Al Thani
Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport. / AA
October 21, 2025

After engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Türkiye’s Ambassador Mustafa Goksu were among those who welcomed him.

During his visit, Erdogan is expected to meet the Qatari emir for bilateral and delegation-level talks.

RECOMMENDED

He will also attend the 11th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, where the two sides are expected to sign several cooperation agreements.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan stresses urgent need to preserve Gaza truce in talks with Kuwaiti emir

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets