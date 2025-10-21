Preserving the hard-won ceasefire recently achieved in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is critically important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

On an official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, Erdogan met with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the nation’s emir, and they discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“Emphasising the critical importance of maintaining the strenuously achieved ceasefire in Gaza, President Erdogan stated that a two-state solution is imperative for lasting peace, and highlighted the significance of the Islamic world's common stance on this matter,” said the directorate.

The statement also said that Erdogan "stressed Türkiye's resolve in upholding Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and expressed the desire to move forward together with the brotherly Arab states in building a promising future for the Syrian people."

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said the existing cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait in the fields of investment, energy, trade, and the defence industry carries strategic importance.

"President Erdogan stressed the potential to further enhance the deep-rooted bilateral ties," the statement said.

“President Erdogan expressed appreciation for Kuwait's efforts to promote regional stability as the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and remarked that the Free Trade Agreement, still under negotiation between Türkiye and the GCC, would further strengthen Türkiye's commercial relations with the brotherly Gulf countries,” it added.

Türkiye, Kuwait sign four deals