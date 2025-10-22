Türkiye and Qatar have signed a series of agreements and a joint declaration as part of the 11th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the signing of several agreements between the two countries after they co-chaired the 11th Meeting of the High Strategic Committee on Wednesday in Doha.

Earlier, the two leaders met one-on-one and held inter-delegation talks at the Emir's Diwan.

“Joint Declaration on the 11th Meeting of the High Strategic Committee between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar” was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidency of Strategy and Budget of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar on Cooperation and Experience Sharing in Various Areas of Strategic Development Planning” was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Secretary-General of Qatar’s National Planning Council Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa.

“Joint Ministerial Statement between the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar” was signed by Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani.

“Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Defence Industry” was signed by President of Türkiye’s Defence Industry Agency Haluk Gorgun and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani.

