Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a series of bilateral meetings with fellow leaders on the sidelines of an extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League summit in Doha, Qatar.

The summit saw deliberations on Israel’s September 9 attack on Doha and other hostile acts by Israel that threaten coexistence, with Erdogan reiterating Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Qatar and condemning Israel's strike on Hamas's negotiating team in Doha as "banditry on a different level".

Qatar

Erdogan told the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that Israel’s attack on Qatar was unacceptable and reaffirmed that Türkiye always stands with Qatar.

The Turkish president said the strike aimed to undermine peace negotiations, emphasising that talks should continue under all circumstances and that Türkiye would keep supporting mediation efforts.

He added that Türkiye-Qatar relations would be further developed in all fields, particularly in the defence industry and security.

Iraq

Turkish President Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani that bilateral cooperation against terrorism will continue, and ties will be strengthened in various areas.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that cooperation with Iraq in the fight against terrorism will continue, that efforts are underway to strengthen Türkiye-Iraq relations in various areas, especially energy, and that the Development Road Project aims to enhance ties between the two countries," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Saudi Arabia