Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
The Turkish president reiterates Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Qatar, condemning Israel's strike on Hamas's negotiating team in Doha as "banditry on a different level".
Muslim nations have "the means and ability to thwart Israel's expansionist ambitions", Turkish President Erdogan says. / AA
16 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Muslim world to step up pressure on Israel, saying economic measures must also be used to corner Tel Aviv.

"We must intensify our diplomatic efforts to increase sanctions against Israel," Erdogan said, warning that the Netanyahu government's aim is to "continue massacres and genocides in Palestine while also causing instability in the region".

Speaking at the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday, the Turkish president emphasised that Muslim nations have "the means and ability to thwart Israel's expansionist ambitions", while denouncing what he described as Israel's "terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood".

"Türkiye is ready to share its defence industry capabilities with brotherly countries," President Erdogan said.

"We must intensify our cooperation to win the coming decades."

He also reiterated Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Qatar, condemning Israel's strike on Hamas's negotiating team in Doha as "banditry on a different level".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
