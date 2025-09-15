Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Muslim world to step up pressure on Israel, saying economic measures must also be used to corner Tel Aviv.

"We must intensify our diplomatic efforts to increase sanctions against Israel," Erdogan said, warning that the Netanyahu government's aim is to "continue massacres and genocides in Palestine while also causing instability in the region".

Speaking at the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday, the Turkish president emphasised that Muslim nations have "the means and ability to thwart Israel's expansionist ambitions", while denouncing what he described as Israel's "terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood".

"Türkiye is ready to share its defence industry capabilities with brotherly countries," President Erdogan said.