Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday embarked on a visit to Qatar, where he will attend an emergency Arab-Islamic summit held in the wake of last week’s Israeli strike on Doha.

President Erdogan is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief advisor to the president on foreign policy and security, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Justice and Development (AK) Party's deputy chair Halit Yerebakan.

The Arab-Islamic summit in Doha brings together heads of state and senior officials from across the region.

The summit was called by Qatar in response to the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha last week, killing five group members and a Qatari security officer.