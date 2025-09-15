Condemnations from the Muslim world mounted on Monday as Qatar hosted an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, where state leaders condemned Israel’s strike on Hamas negotiators in Doha.

Qatar

Addressing the summit, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the Israeli attack was "cowardly and treacherous", saying Hamas leaders had been studying a US ceasefire proposal presented to them by Qatar and Egypt when it took place.

Türkiye

The current Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar’s capital Doha, held in the wake of last week’s Israeli strike on the city, demonstrates the Muslim world’s unwavering support for the Gulf state, said Türkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his address to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Extraordinary Summit.

"We are facing Israel's terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood, and a state that embodies it," he added, noting, "We must intensify our diplomatic efforts" to step up sanctions on Israel.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned that Israel’s actions risk undermining current peace agreements.

“What is happening now undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples of the region, and obstructs any prospects for new peace agreements,” Sisi said.

“It also undermines existing peace agreements with countries in the region. The consequences will be dire, with the region returning to an atmosphere of conflict and the loss of historic peace-building efforts and gains achieved through them. This is a price we will all pay, without exception.”

Jordan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for his part, called for a strong regional response.

“Our response to aggression against Qatar must be clear, decisive, and deterrent, as Israel’s threat knows no bounds,” he told the summit.

Iran

Israel's attack on Qatar was "a blatant act of terrorism, crossing all red lines," said Iran’s president during his speech at the summit, stressing that Islamic unity is needed in response.

Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people.

Qatar has acted as a key mediator in Israel’s war on Gaza and has accused Israel of sabotaging chances for peace and Netanyahu of practicing "state terrorism.”

Pakistan

Pakistan urged the UN to suspend Israel, calling for an Arab-Islamic task force to combat "expansionist designs".

“Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9 that was clearly aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.