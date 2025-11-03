United States President Donald Trump signalled that his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro's days are numbered as tensions escalate with an American military presence building up in the Caribbean.

During an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, Trump was asked by host Norah O'Donnell whether Maduro's days as president were numbered.

"I would say yeah. I think so," he responded, while rejecting the possibility of going to war against Venezuela.

However, Trump declined to say whether the issue of potential land strikes in Venezuela is true or not.

"I wouldn't be inclined to say that I would do that," he said, without providing further details.

Trump on Friday also denied media reports that strikes on military installations inside Venezuela could be imminent, telling reporters he did not make a decision on the matter.

Related TRT World - US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills three

Several US media outlets reported that the Trump administration had decided to carry out strikes on military installations in Venezuela as part of its alleged war against "narco-terrorism" and that the attacks could come at any moment.