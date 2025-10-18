WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye ready to act as guarantor for two-state solution in Palestine — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan says Türkiye ready to serve as de facto guarantor if 2-state solution is implemented in Palestine
Türkiye ready to act as guarantor for two-state solution in Palestine — Fidan
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh was historic for both Gaza and region. / AA
October 18, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is ready to act as a guarantor for a two-state solution in Palestine, stressing that the agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh was “historic for both Gaza and the region.”

Fidan warned on Saturday in an interview with Turkish ULKE TV that without implementing a two-state framework, “we could see another war after some time,” adding that the failure to uphold the current ceasefire would trigger “not a war, but another genocide.”

Outlining Türkiye’s priorities, Fidan said the focus is to “ensure adherence to the terms of the agreement, secure the delivery of humanitarian aid, enable Palestinians to take over Gaza’s administration, and move decisively towards a two-state solution.”

He emphasised that Ankara’s aim is to prevent further escalation and to lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Western recognition of Palestine should set the stage for two-state solution, says Erdogan

Path to Palestinian statehood

RECOMMENDED

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described earlier that Western moves to recognise Palestine as building blocks for a two-state solution, rather than mere diplomatic gestures.

“At this stage, it is essential to intensify efforts toward a two-state solution. We wish to see the decisions by Western nations, especially the United Kingdom and France, to recognise the State of Palestine as foundational steps in the process leading towards a two-state solution, rather than mere acts of recognition. Otherwise, any steps taken will remain incomplete and fall short of their intended purpose.”

He reaffirmed that an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only solution.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye calls for 'irreversible steps' toward Palestinian statehood at UNGA

Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints