Türkiye has urged the international community to take "irreversible steps" toward implementing the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as foreign ministers convened at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"In Gaza, Israel continues to commit genocide before the eyes of the international community," said Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz on Wednesday, citing recent findings from a UN independent commission of inquiry.

"In the West Bank and Jerusalem, illegal settlements, settler violence and provocations at holy sites intensify the crisis. Israel's reckless threats and assaults across the Middle East, from Syria, Iran, Lebanon to Qatar, are clear proof that the eyes and minds of its leadership are totally sealed with extreme fanaticism."

Yilmaz stressed two urgent priorities: "An immediate ceasefire with unhindered humanitarian access and irreversible steps towards implementing the two-state solution."

He warned against Israel's attempts to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, called for continued support to UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees), and said Palestine's full UN membership "should be a high priority."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, speaking via video link after being denied a US visa, said the growing number of countries recognising Palestine was a step forward but stressed that political and financial backing were urgently needed.

"This Israeli government fully rejects Palestinian statehood, and considers that the best way to end such a prospect is to undermine and maybe even seek the collapse of the Palestinian Authority," he warned.