Western recognition of Palestine should set the stage for two-state solution, says Erdogan
After the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Egypt, Turkish president calls for sustained international support for Gaza’s reconstruction and warns that the humanitarian crisis must not be forgotten.
Turkish President Erdogan underscores partnership with US President Donald Trump and other nations to secure funding and advance Gaza recovery. / AA
October 14, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described Western moves to recognise Palestine as building blocks for a two-state solution, rather than mere diplomatic gestures, a day after a ceasefire agreement in Egypt formally ended Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

“At this stage, it is essential to intensify efforts toward a two-state solution. We wish to see the decisions by Western nations, especially the United Kingdom and France, to recognise the State of Palestine as foundational steps in the process leading toward a two-state solution, rather than mere acts of recognition. Otherwise, any steps taken will remain incomplete and fall short of their intended purpose.”

He reaffirmed that an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only solution.

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal. The document will set the rules and regulations, Trump said before signing.

“These signatures are not just symbolic — they mark our commitment to peace, as a part of history,” Erdogan said.

‘Gaza genocide must not be forgotten’

The Turkish president also criticised Israel’s record on violating ceasefires, saying both Türkiye and the United States are determined to enforce the peace deal.

“It is absolutely clear that Israel cannot achieve any results by occupying its neighbours. The Netanyahu government’s attempt to equate reactions against genocide with antisemitism has, as seen here, failed to yield any results,” Erdogan said.

He warned that the plight of Gazans must not be forgotten, insisting that continued diplomatic attention is essential to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.

“We must continue efforts to ensure that the Gaza genocide is not forgotten,” said Erdogan.

Erdogan also highlighted ongoing diplomacy with Trump, calling it extremely important and promising to maintain engagement with the same sensitivity.

Gaza reconstruction needs broader support

The Turkish president said Ankara is discussing which parties could take part in Gaza’s reconstruction, calling for broader support from Gulf states, the US, and Europe.

Erdogan also expressed confidence that financing will be secured to ensure the swift implementation of reconstruction projects across the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Highlighting the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Turkish president underlined that reconstructing Gaza is of utmost importance and vowed to meet the shelter needs of its population before winter arrives.

“We will work tirelessly to meet the shelter needs of Gazans before winter,” Erdogan said aboard a plane returning from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where Monday’s Gaza peace summit took place.

About 350 humanitarian aid trucks from Türkiye have entered Gaza recently, Erdogan noted, adding that the Hamas-Israel agreement foresees the entry of at least 600 trucks daily.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
