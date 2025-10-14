US President Donald Trump has said that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Erdogan can," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to the White House from Egypt on Monday, when asked whether leaders, particularly Erdogan, could help in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"He's respected by Russia," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including President Erdogan, in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh for a summit to sign a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

Ankara has urged Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.