Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The document was signed on Monday during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the deal.

Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged prisoners.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the summit.

"The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things," Trump said before signing, repeating twice that "it's going to hold up."

Gaza reconstruction conference