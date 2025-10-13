WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign document on Gaza ceasefire deal
US President Trump hails a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders sign a Gaza ceasefire declaration after Israel-Hamas prisoner exchanges.
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign document on Gaza ceasefire deal
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign Gaza ceasefire document. / Reuters
October 13, 2025

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The document was signed on Monday during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the deal.

Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged prisoners.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the summit.

"The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things," Trump said before signing, repeating twice that "it's going to hold up."

Gaza reconstruction conference

RECOMMENDED

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that his country would host a conference on the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Egypt will work with the United States in coordination with partners in the coming days to lay the foundation for the reconstruction of Gaza, and we intend to host an early recovery, reconstruction and development conference," he said.

Sisi also said that the Gaza deal "closes a painful chapter in human history and opens a new era of peace and stability" for the Middle East.

He added that it marked a "historic day" for peace that set the stage for a two-state solution.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, other leaders arrive in Egypt to join Gaza peace summit on ceasefire, post-war governance

Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida