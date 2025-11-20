Polish prosecutors have drafted charges against two Ukrainian men suspected of carrying out a recent act of rail sabotage before fleeing to Belarus, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they have gathered evidence indicating that the two men, identified as Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., conducted terrorist sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.

They noted that while a decision to charge them has been issued, the suspects have not been formally charged in person because they escaped to Belarus.

Investigators collected witness statements, telecoms data, video footage and documents that point to a “high probability” of the men’s guilt, prosecutors said, adding that the pair created a “direct danger of catastrophe” and posed a significant threat to life and property.

Related TRT World - Ukraine fires US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia amid intensified fighting

Many suspects detained