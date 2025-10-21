EUROPE
Poland detains eight suspected of planning sabotage
Officials say Poland targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks by Russia to destabilise nations supporting Ukraine; Russia denies accusations.
(FILE) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, October 7, 2025. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Polish security services have detained eight people suspected of preparing to carry out acts of sabotage in various regions, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Officials said Poland has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a "hybrid war" by Russia to destabilise nations supporting Ukraine.

Russia has denied such accusations.

"ABW (the internal security agency), in cooperation with other services, detained eight people in various parts of the country in recent days, suspected of preparing acts of sabotage," Tusk wrote on X.

"Further operational activities are continuing," he added, but gave no details.

On X, the minister responsible for special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, said, "The matters ... concern reconnaissance of military facilities and critical infrastructure elements, the preparation of means to carry out acts of sabotage, and the direct execution of attacks."

SOURCE:Reuters
