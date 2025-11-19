CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Ukraine fires US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia amid intensified fighting
Russian defences stopped Ukrainian supersonic ballistic missiles targeting Voronezh, avoiding casualties while damaging a few buildings.
Ukraine fires US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia amid intensified fighting
Kiev considers the ATACMS strike a significant military development. [File photo] / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had fired four US-made ATACMS missiles at the southern Russian city of Voronezh in an attempted strike on civilian targets.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's military said it had attacked military targets in Russia with US-supplied ATACMS missiles, calling it a "significant development."

Kiev received the systems in 2023 but was initially restricted to using them only on its own territories, nearly a fifth of which are controlled by Russia.

"Russian S-400 air defence crews and Pantsir missile and gun systems shot down all ATACMS missiles," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Falling debris from the destroyed missiles damaged the roofs of a Voronezh retirement home and an orphanage, as well as one house, the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or injuries among civilians.

The ministry published pictures of pieces of the missiles and said that air reconnaissance forces identified the Kharkiv region as the location of the ATACMS launch.

Russia said it had fired Iskander-M missiles to destroy two Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers.

Ukraine previously attacked Russian territories with US-made ATACMS missiles in January, firing six missiles on Russia's Belgorod region.

After Ukraine fired US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia last year, Putin ordered a hypersonic missile to be fired at Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump team secretly drafting new Ukraine peace plan in talks with Moscow: report

Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine

An overnight Russian drone strike wounded at least 36 people in Kharkiv, including two children, the governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

Eleven drones hit Slobidsky and Osnoviansky districts, causing fires in a nine-storey building and damaging cars, garages and a supermarket.

Rescuers evacuated 48 people, two children aged nine and 13 were among those wounded, police said, adding "doctors diagnosed the children with acute stress reactions".

Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, marking its largest bombing campaign against gas facilities since October.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is touring Europe to seek support for Ukraine’s army and protect critical infrastructure amid winter and stalled peace talks.

Ukrainian troops, exhausted and outnumbered, continue defending the eastern front as Russian forces captured two villages on Tuesday.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine to buy up to 100 Rafale jets from France in major defence pact
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package