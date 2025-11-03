AFRICA
2 min read
China condemns violence against civilians in Sudan, calls for an end to the conflict
Beijing says it hopes for an end to the conflict as soon as possible, resumption of the political process and restoration of peace and stability in the North African country.
China condemns violence against civilians in Sudan, calls for an end to the conflict
(FILE) More than 62,000 people have been displaced following the RSF takeover of Al Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state. / AA
November 3, 2025

China has condemned the violence against civilians in Sudan after Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militants seized control of the city of Al Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians.

Beijing “closely follows situation in Sudan and condemns acts against the civilians,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in the Chinese capital on Monday.

Mao said China hopes “Sudan will end the conflict as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, resume the political process at an early date and restore peace and stability and achieve reconstruction and development”.

RelatedTRT World - Over 1,500 displaced in Sudan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that control of the city could split Sudan along east-west divide.

RECOMMENDED

Later, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as “Hemedti”, admitted that his forces had committed “violations” in Al Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed 20,000 people and turned more than 15 million into refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.

RelatedTRT World - US condemns RSF atrocities in Al Fasher, urges negotiations to end Sudan conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case