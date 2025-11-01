AFRICA
US condemns RSF atrocities in Al Fasher, urges negotiations to end Sudan conflict
"There isn't a viable military solution, and external military support only prolongs the conflict," the US State Department says.
Over 62,000 people were displaced after RSF seizes control of Al Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur. / AA
November 1, 2025

The US has condemned the mass atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, North Darfur, urging all parties in Sudan to “pursue a negotiated path to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

“The United States condemns the reported mass atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, North Darfur,” the State Department wrote on X on Saturday.

It added that Washington is “gravely concerned” over the safety of civilians trapped in the city and those fleeing to neighbouring areas amid escalating clashes.

“The RSF must stop engaging in retribution and ethnic violence; the tragedy in El Geneina must not be repeated,” it said.

“There isn't a viable military solution, and external military support only prolongs the conflict,” it added.

Thousands killed

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces (RSF) have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed about 20,000 people and displaced over 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.

Early on Saturday, the medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) expressed concern for the lives of thousands of civilians trapped inside Al Fasher following the RSF’s takeover of the city.

MSF said its teams in Tawila had prepared to deal with a mass influx of displaced people and wounded individuals after the city’s fall to the RSF.

On Wednesday, leader of paramilitary RSF Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemetti) admitted that “violations” had occurred by his forces in Al Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

SOURCE:AA
