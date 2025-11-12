WAR ON GAZA
German club loses appeal over El Ghazi contract termination for pro-Palestine support
A court rules Dutch player's statements fell within the scope of freedom of expression and "therefore, a dismissal without notice is not justified."
German football club loses court appeal to Anwar El Ghazi for terminating contract over pro-Palestine support / Reuters
November 12, 2025

German first division football team FSV Mainz 05 lost its court appeal to Anwar El Ghazi for terminating his contract over pro-Palestinian support, the club announced on Wednesday.

“The Rhineland-Palatinate State Labour Court announced its decision on Wednesday to reject the appeal in the El Ghazi case. The initial ruling from the summer of 2024 thus stands,” the club said on its online site.

“At that time, the Mainz Labour Court declared the club's summary dismissal of El Ghazi invalid. Subsequently, Mainz 05 paid the Dutchman his contractually agreed salary for the period in question,” it added.

The court ruled that the Dutch player's statements fell within the scope of freedom of expression, and “therefore, a dismissal without notice is not justified.”

Meanwhile, FSV Mainz 05 Chairman Stefan Hoffman said his club would “accept the court decision.” ​​​​​​​ Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi in October 2023 about the "River to the sea" phrase he used on Instagram.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

El Ghazi has been a free agent since he was released by Mainz on November 3 for "statements and posts on social media."

He responded to the termination of his contract on X, writing: "Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone."

"The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on innocent and vulnerable people in Gaza," said the former Dutch international.

SOURCE:AA
