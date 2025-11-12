German first division football team FSV Mainz 05 lost its court appeal to Anwar El Ghazi for terminating his contract over pro-Palestinian support, the club announced on Wednesday.

“The Rhineland-Palatinate State Labour Court announced its decision on Wednesday to reject the appeal in the El Ghazi case. The initial ruling from the summer of 2024 thus stands,” the club said on its online site.

“At that time, the Mainz Labour Court declared the club's summary dismissal of El Ghazi invalid. Subsequently, Mainz 05 paid the Dutchman his contractually agreed salary for the period in question,” it added.

The court ruled that the Dutch player's statements fell within the scope of freedom of expression, and “therefore, a dismissal without notice is not justified.”

Meanwhile, FSV Mainz 05 Chairman Stefan Hoffman said his club would “accept the court decision.” ​​​​​​​ Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi in October 2023 about the "River to the sea" phrase he used on Instagram.