WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany investigates footballer El Ghazi over pro-Palestine posts
Mainz player Anwar El Ghazi had shared several posts on social media early in the conflict, including one that carried the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".
Germany investigates footballer El Ghazi over pro-Palestine posts
Then-PSV's and currently Bundesliga's Mainz player Anwar El Ghazi, left, scores his side's fifth goal during the Europa League group A match between PSV and Zurich at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven. / Photo: AP Archive
November 3, 2023

German prosecutors have opened an investigation against Mainz player Anwar El Ghazi over his social media posts on Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Prosecutors said the Dutch footballer is suspected of "disturbing public peace by condoning criminal acts in conjunction with incitement to hatred" through his message on Instagram.

El Ghazi had shared several posts on social media early in the conflict, including one that carried the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a slogan interpreted by some as a call for the destruction of Israel, while others say it appeals for equality for Israelis and Palestinians.

El Ghazi was suspended by Mainz on October 17 over the post but the club later said the player could return after he "explicitly distanced himself" from the statements.

But El Ghazi on Wednesday took to social media again to say "I do not regret or have any remorse for my position.

"Any other statements, comments or apologies to the contrary attributed to me are not factually correct and have not been made or authorised by me."

Recommended

'Examine the matter legally'

Mainz had reacted to the latest salvo with "surprise and incomprehension", saying they will "examine the matter legally and then evaluate it".

El Ghazi was recruited on September 22 by Mainz and played just 51 minutes in total for the club in three matches.

Israel launched a massive assault on Gaza after Hamas carried out an October 7 attack which Israeli officials say killed more than 1,538 people.

More than 9,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

RelatedCensoring Palestine: Malaysia’s push back against META can cause ripple effect
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee