WORLD
3 MIN READ
Footballer El Ghazi to donate $560K of his Mainz payout to Gaza children
Anwar El Ghazi thanks the club that tried to dismiss him for "the substantial financial pay off" as well as his amplified protest about the atrocities of Israel's war on Gaza.
Footballer El Ghazi to donate $560K of his Mainz payout to Gaza children
Then playing for Aston Villa, Anwar El Ghazi (M) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates on August 21, 2021. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 24, 2024

Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch winger of Moroccan descent, will donate €500,000 ($560,000) of his Mainz payout to Gaza children, he confirmed on Friday.

"I would like to take this moment to thank Mainz for two things. Firstly, for the substantial financial pay off, 500k of which will be used to fund projects for the children in Gaza," El Ghazi said on X.

"I hope Mainz, despite their repeated failed attempts to avoid making the due payment, take solace from the knowledge that they have, through me, contributed financially in trying to make life a little more bearable for the children of Gaza," he added.

"Secondly, in attempting to silence me, making my voice even louder for the oppressed and voiceless in Gaza," the 29-year-old said.

RelatedAfter dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz

The Mainz Labor Court ruled that the Dutch player's statements fell within the scope of freedom of expression and his dismissal was "invalid.”

Recommended

The court ordered El Ghazi to continue to be paid his monthly salary of €150,000 ($163,500) and to be reinstated.

Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi in October about the "River to the sea" phrase he used on Instagram.

Then, Mainz 05 management announced that Anwar El Ghazi was pardoned after the talks.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

El Ghazi completed a transfer to Cardiff City as a free agent on a one-year contract in August.

RelatedEl Ghazi prevails in legal battle against Mainz over Gaza stance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission